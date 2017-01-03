Paula Lopez Ochoa Wrongful-Termination Lawsuit Against KEYT Dismissed

The wrongful-termination lawsuit filed against the KEYT and KKFX stations owner by former television news anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa has been dismissed, according to Santa Barbara County Superior Court documents. Lopez' attorney for the case, Santa Barbara-based Janean Daniels, filed the request to dismiss the case with prejudice on Dec. 2. Mark Danielson, general manager of NPG of California, told Noozhawk "the matter has been resolved," but wouldn't comment on whether the case was dropped or a settlement was reached.

