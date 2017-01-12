Opera Santa Barbara to Honor Fred Sid...

Opera Santa Barbara to Honor Fred Sidon at 'Belle Epoque' Gala

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Opera Santa Barbara will honor Emeritus Director Frederick Sidon at its annual Opera Ball gala on Friday, February 17, in the Four Seasons Biltmore's Loggia Ballroom. "Belle poque France" will be the theme of the fundraising event, which will include cocktails, dinner, and a live auction, as well as performances by the brilliant young soprano Jeanine De Bique and cast members from the company's upcoming production of The Cunning Little Vixen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) 6 hr Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Wed Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,256 • Total comments across all topics: 277,877,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC