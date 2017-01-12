Opera Santa Barbara to Honor Fred Sidon at 'Belle Epoque' Gala

Opera Santa Barbara will honor Emeritus Director Frederick Sidon at its annual Opera Ball gala on Friday, February 17, in the Four Seasons Biltmore's Loggia Ballroom. "Belle poque France" will be the theme of the fundraising event, which will include cocktails, dinner, and a live auction, as well as performances by the brilliant young soprano Jeanine De Bique and cast members from the company's upcoming production of The Cunning Little Vixen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.