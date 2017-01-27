Opera Santa Barbara Announces 'Opera Lab' Tour of Area Elementary Schools
The Opera Lab, Opera Santa Barbara's innovative outreach program for children, will tour area elementary schools beginning next week. Opera Lab sessions will take place at Foothill and Monte Vista elementary schools in Santa Barbara on Monday, January 30; Briggs School in Santa Paula on Tuesday, January 31; Santa Barbara Charter School on Thursday, February 2; and Marymount of Santa Barbara on Friday, February 3. March sessions will include Peabody Charter Elementary in Santa Barbara and Coastline Christian Academy in Goleta ; Santa Barbara Charter School ; Montalvo Arts Academy in Ventura ; Ellwood School in Goleta ; and Roosevelt Elementary School in Santa Barbara .
