More Car Break-ins Reported at Santa Barbara County Hiking Trailheads
A rash of daytime vehicle break-ins and thefts from automobiles at Santa Barbara County trailheads has spurred police to remind the public to use caution while parking. Ten vehicles were burglarized while parked at Nojoqui Falls Trail and Gaviota Hot Springs Trail since Dec. 8, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC