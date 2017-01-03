More Car Break-ins Reported at Santa Barbara County Hiking Trailheads

A rash of daytime vehicle break-ins and thefts from automobiles at Santa Barbara County trailheads has spurred police to remind the public to use caution while parking. Ten vehicles were burglarized while parked at Nojoqui Falls Trail and Gaviota Hot Springs Trail since Dec. 8, according to Kelly Hoover, a spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

