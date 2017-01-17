Montecito Water District Close to Desalination Water Purchase Agreement With Santa Barbara
The Montecito Water District and city of Santa Barbara are close to agreement on the terms of a water-purchase deal, with Santa Barbara selling supplemental water to the special district. Santa Barbara Water Resources Manager Joshua Haggmark said on Friday that he anticipates "wrapping up negotiations on the majority of the draft terms in the next couple weeks."
