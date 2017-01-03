Mixologists, Give It Your Best Shot in Cocktail Contest
Visit Santa Barbara, the destination marketing organization for Santa Barbara's South Coast region, will host the "2017 Official Drink of Santa Barbara" cocktail contest from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, 653 Paseo Nuevo. Presenting sponsors include the Santa Barbara Independent and the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.
