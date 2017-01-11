Milo Yiannopoulos Visit Canceled at UC Santa Barbara

Members of the student group Young Americans for Liberty hosted a Feminism is Cancer event featuring Milo Yiannopoulos in May 2016. Vivian Bui / Daily Nexus Milo Yiannopoulos, a journalist and alt-right provocateur, is no longer coming to UC Santa Barbara for a lecture originally scheduled for Jan. 17 in Campbell Hall.

