Mike Tully Wins Horticultural Society's 2016 Bouquet of Year
Joining a prestigious list of previous award winners - including Pearl Chase and Madame Ganna Walska - Mike Tully has been recognized with the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society's highest honor, the Bouquet of the Year for 2016. The award was given at the Horticultural Society's January gathering.
