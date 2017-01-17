Memorial Re-Dedication Will Honor Santa Barbara Student Struck by Car in 1970
On Jan. 21, 1970, Curtis "Chipper" Nelson was crossing the intersection of Cliff and Flora Vista drives on the Mesa in Santa Barbara when he was struck by a car and killed. Following Nelson's death, the students and faculty created a memorial to honor the 11-year-old by planting a tree and a marble plaque engraved with his name in an area overlooking the school playground.
