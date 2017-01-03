Marjorie Kirn Selected as New Executive Director of Santa Barbara County Association of Governments
She began the position on Jan. 1 and was hired following SBCAG executive director Jim Kemp's retirement after 34 years of service . Kirn most recently worked as executive director for MCAG for four years, and spent 12 years prior as the deputy director for the agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC