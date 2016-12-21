Lompoc Looks To Hire Attorney For Ant...

Lompoc Looks To Hire Attorney For Anticipated Wrongful-Conviction Lawsuit

The city of Lompoc is poised to hire a special attorney to handle an anticipated lawsuit from a man who spent 26 years in prison for a murder he claims he didn't commit. During the Tuesday night meeting, the City Council will consider hiring the Santa Barbara-based firm of Nye, Peabody, Stirling, Hale & Miller for legal representation.

