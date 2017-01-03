Local Food Hero's Passion Feeds on Sustainable Gardening
Judy Sims, a former local elementary school teacher, will be the recipient of the Local Food Hero Award at the 9th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap on Jan. 29. The event is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. Sims' contribution to local food systems starts with children. Having taught for many years at Monte Vista school, Sims used her classroom to teach children about the environment through gardens, incorporating outdoor areas into all her teaching practices.
