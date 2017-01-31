Local AAUW to Honor KEYT-TV's Kelsey Gerckens
Kelsey Gerckens, TV news reporter and anchor at KEYT-TV, will be honored by the American Association of University Women Santa Barbara-Goleta Valley Branch at its annual Empowered Woman Luncheon. The event will take place 11:30 a.m,-1:30 p.m. March 8 at the Hyatt Santa Barbara, 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Members of the community are invited to attend the luncheon to support AAUW's advocacy promoting equity and education for women and girls, and to celebrate International Women's Day.
