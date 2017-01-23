Loaned WWI Helmets to Exhibit at UCSB
The "Helmets of the First World War: Battle Technology and Culture" exhibit is on display to the public at the UCSB Library until March 24. An exhibition at UC Santa Barbara, "Helmets of the First World War: Battle, Technology and Culture," highlights an innovation from the trenches of WWI and the birth of modern warfare by featuring steel helmets. The exhibition is on display now through the end of the winter quarter March 24, 2017 and is open to the public.
