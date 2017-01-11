Learn About Santa Barbara Independent...

Learn About Santa Barbara Independent Schools at Kindergarten Fair

Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Independent Schools consortium group will host an annual Kindergarten Fair from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in Fleischmann Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol. The fair, which is only for adults, is designed to give interested parents an opportunity to visit with nine different Independent School representatives.

Read more at Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara, CA

