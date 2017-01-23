Kitchen Fire Causes Minor Damage to Somerset Restaurant in Downtown Santa Barbara
The newly opened Somerset restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara suffered light damage early Monday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen. Food that was left in a pot on a stove caught fire, and the blaze was contained to the stove after the sprinkler system went off, said Santa Barbara City Fire Department engineer Kevin Corbett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|18 hr
|The Power Of Mast...
|4
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC