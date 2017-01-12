Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members
The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 10, welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees, Joy Maskart and Adam Weiss. Maskart is a native of Stamford, Conn., who returned to Santa Barbara in October 2015.
