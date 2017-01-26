It's Time to Support Senate Bill 54
THE TIME IS NOW to stand up for our neighbors in the city of Santa Barbara, the County of Santa Barbara and throughout the state. In California, Senate leader Kevin de Leon has introduced SB 54, the California Values Act, to create safe spaces and expand protections for undocumented immigrants.
