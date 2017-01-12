'It's better down where it's wetter': Celebrate Underwater Parks Day

Underwater Parks Day, marking the biodiversity and abundance of marine animals living in marine protected areas, will be celebrated from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, 211 Stearns Wharf. The Underwater Parks Day festival is a special event held in unison with partner marine science centers and aquariums in the Southern California Aquarium Collaborative, including Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, Aquarium of the Pacific, Ocean Institute, Birch Aquarium, Sea Life Aquarium, and Santa Monica Pier Aquarium.

