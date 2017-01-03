Insomniac Announces Club Partnership With EOS Lounge In Santa Barbara
INSOMNIAC announced its fifth official club partnership, the EOS LOUNGE in SANTA BARBARA, CA, starting this month. INSOMNIAC, EOS LOUNGE and MUSIC IS LOVE will team up to create a MEDITERRANEAN beach feel inside the 5500 square-ft.
