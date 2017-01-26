In Opera Lab, Students Experiment With Musical Form
The Opera Lab, Opera Santa Barbara's interactive program designed to teach students the rudiments of opera, will tour area elementary schools beginning this week. Guided by four professional singers and an accompanist trained in improvisational theater, participating children learn the art form's building blocks and use them to create their own opera, which is performed for them on the spot.
