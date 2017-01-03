High-Speed Chase Spans Santa Barbara ...

High-Speed Chase Spans Santa Barbara County's South Coast

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were involved in a high-speed chase late Thursday night that spanned most of the South Coast. The pursuit began at about 11 p.m. on Winchester Canyon Road in western Goleta, then proceeded southbound on Highway 101 into the city of Santa Barbara, according to emergency radio traffic.

