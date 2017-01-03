Head-On Vehicle Collision on SR-154
A woman was airlifted to Cottage Hospital after a head-on vehicle collision on SR-154 at Armor Ranch Tuesday afternoon. At 12:01 p.m., the Santa Barbara Fire Department responded to the scene with 2 engine companies and a battalion chief, as well as an ambulance, California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's department, and a helicopter.
