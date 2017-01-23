Gibraltar Reservoir Poised to Spill

With the recent dumping by three successive storm cells, the City of Santa Barbara's Gibraltar Reservoir is poised to spill, meaning runoff water should soon start pouring downstream and into Lake Cachuma in significant quantities for the first time since 2011. As of Tuesday evening, Gibraltar - by far the smaller of the two reservoirs from which the city draws - is about two feet from spillage, meaning it could overflow anytime.

