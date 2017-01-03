Gianni Madrigal Lifts Providence Past Hueneme
Gianni Madrigal hit two free throws with eight seconds left, lifting Providence to a 42-41 non-league basketball win over Hueneme on Saturday. Madrigal scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Patriots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC