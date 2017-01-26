Gevirtz School Presents Fast & Curious Lecture Series
Fast & Curious: ED Talks, a lecture series from UCSB's Gevirtz School, featuring education and psychology research, will debut at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature eight faculty and alumni from the Gevirtz School giving no more than an 8-minute talk each about their research that is shaping education. The talks are the brainchild of Professor Jeff Milem, who became dean of the Gevirtz Graduate School of Education in July 2016.
