Flu Shot Clinic Offered at Lompoc Fire Station 1
Walgreens Pharmacy in Lompoc will hold a flu shot clinic for the community from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Lompoc Fire Department Station 1, 115 S. G. St. Flu vaccines will be offered to anyone age 7 years and older who has not already received a flu shot this season. Vouchers for free flu shots at the clinic will be available for those without medical insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec '16
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC