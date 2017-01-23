Fire On E Anapamu Street

Fire On E Anapamu Street

7 hrs ago

Monday morning at 5:39 am Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 1 truck and a Battalion Chief to the first block of E Anapamu Street for a smoke investigation inside. The first arriving engine reported there was light smoke in the building and visible from the roof.

