Fire On E Anapamu Street
Monday morning at 5:39 am Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded with 3 fire engines, 1 truck and a Battalion Chief to the first block of E Anapamu Street for a smoke investigation inside. The first arriving engine reported there was light smoke in the building and visible from the roof.
