Exhibit Features Photos of Obama in Santa Barbara, 2007
Patricia Houghton Clarke, an international award-winning photographer, will present never-before-seen black and white images from Barack Obama's campaign stop in Santa Barbara in 2007. The photographs embody the president's abiding power, grace and, most importantly, hope.
