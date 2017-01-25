Ensemble Theatre Brings '60s Jazz to ...

Ensemble Theatre Brings '60s Jazz to Santa Barbara in 'Porgy and Bess'

Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic brings a bold jazz interpretation of the Tony Award-winning musical Porgy and Bess , composed by George Gershwin, with a libretto by DuBose Heyward and Ira Gershwin, and adapted for the Broadway stage by Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. Directed by Jonathan Fox, ETC's artistic director, the production runs Feb. 9-26 and features beloved songs, including "Summertime" and "It Ain't Necessarily So."

Santa Barbara, CA

