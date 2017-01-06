Elings donates $4 million to Cancer C...

Elings donates $4 million to Cancer Center of Santa Barbara

13 hrs ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

Philanthropist Virgil Elings donated $4 million to the new Cancer Center of Santa Barbara to open in the fall at 540 W. Pueblo St. The $53 million cancer center, which merged with Sansum Clinic in 2012, will be renamed the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center to honor Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree's $10.73 million donation. The Elings Oncology Building at the cancer center will combine the three oncology departments on Pueblo Street to better coordinate care, provide the latest technologies and increase capacity, Sansum said in a news release.

