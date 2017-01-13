Dubroff: Time has come for Santa Barb...

Dubroff: Time has come for Santa Barbara to reinvent retail experience

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Pacific Business Times

The imminent departure of Macy's from Santa Barbara's Paseo Nuevo mall has triggered a round of hand wringing about the future of State Street, the region's crown jewel of retailing. Macy's closing was not totally unexpected; the chain is in trouble and having two stores on the South Coast made little sense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) 2 hr Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Wed Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 13 at 1:44AM PST

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC