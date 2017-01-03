Driver Injured After Highway 101 Rollover Near Montecito
The driver of a vehicle that rolled over on Highway 101 near Montecito Saturday morning was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, authorities said. Santa Barbara City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said the driver was out of the vehicle when responders from the city and the Montecito Fire Protection District arrived at the scene near Hermosillo Road.
