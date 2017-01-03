Dos Pueblos Girls Ranked 5th in CIF 2AA Basketball Poll; Righetti is No. 1 in 2A
The Chargers are 15-1 going into their Channel League opener Tuesday at San Marcos , which is ranked 13th in Division 4A. Dos Pueblos' only loss came against Arroyo Grande in the Tournament of Champions.
