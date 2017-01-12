Domestic Violence Solutions Issues Statement in Response to Lompoc Homicide
Domestic Violence Solutions for Santa Barbara County sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ranae Marie Ronquillo, the victim of a tragic domestic violence crime committed this past weekend in Lompoc that ended in her death. Instances of domestic violence occur daily.
