Date Set for Ben Shapiro Visit at UC Santa Barbara
UC Santa Barbara College Republicans announced Friday that conservative pundit Ben Shapiro will be speaking at Campbell Hall on Feb. 21. The event , titled "Lies, Prejudice and Division: The Legacy of the #BLM Movement," has sparked controversy on campus since it was first announced that the A.S. Finance and Business Committee granted $5,000 in funding for College Republicans. Shapiro graduated from UCLA and Harvard Law School and is known for writing several novels and serving as the editor-in-chief of The Daily Wire.
