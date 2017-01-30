Daily Edhat - 01/30/17
Wendy was wondering about this interesting tree that she had found whose trunk twists in a fun fashion. Fortunately, Mary had an answer for her, and she shared a bit of Santa Barbara history with edhat by posting this photo of her husband in 1982 all twisted up in the tree at Broadmoor Plaza.
