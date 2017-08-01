Daily Edhat - 01/08/17

Daily Edhat - 01/08/17

Santa Barbara has been blessed with several rain storms this past week and even more are scheduled for this coming week. Ed has enjoyed taking walks down State Street to see people bundled in hats, coats, and scarves.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 08 at 11:59PM PST

