County's Economic Vitality Team Charts Course for 2017
The county's economic development organization, the Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County , will hold its first annual meeting starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, 555 McMurray Road. The morning opens with a continental breakfast.
