County Moving Sand to Goleta Beach Park from Santa Barbara's West Beach

Bulldozers pushed and piled sand near the Santa Barbara Harbor , marking the start of a $65,000 project to import 6,000 cubic yards of sand to the beach near UC Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Airport. "Goleta Beach Park sand levels have oscillated over time," said Community Services Department Director George Chapjian.

