Clean Water Enforcement Agreement

Today Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and the City of Santa Barbara announced their agreement to extend, for up to three years, a 2012 enforcement agreement to assure clean local waters by improving performance of Santa Barbara's wastewater collection system to prevent spills and protect water quality. This extends the existing agreement and focuses the City's efforts to develop operational controls targeted at keeping roots from blocking sanitary sewers and causing sewage spills.

