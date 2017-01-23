Chumash Win Federal Approval to Take Camp 4 Land Into Federal Trust
Tribe says the 1,390-acre property formerly owned by the late Fess Parker will be used for tribal housing The Chumash tribe has received approval from the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs to take its 1,390-acre Camp 4 property in the Santa Ynez Valley into federal trust, making it part of its reservation. The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on Monday affirmed a request from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indian to place its 1,390-acre Camp 4 property into federal trust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
