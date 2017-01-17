Chuck's of Hawaii Celebrates 50 Years

When I was in college 20 years ago, Chuck's of Hawaii was the place to take both your dates and your parents. The dimly lit, low-ceilinged, torch-touting upper State Street steakhouse was simultaneously comforting with a casual island vibe, romantic in a rendezvous way, serious about their salad bar, and meticulous about their meats, ensuring a memorable evening for all intents and ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.