Chef's Corner: Kristi Bean @ Beans BBQ
Tenure: A labor of love is how owner Kristi Bean describes the Santa Barbara-based catering company, BeansBBQ, which grew out of her Sunday-afternoon family barbecues to a professional venture in 2014. Wanting to pass on what brought her family together every weekend, Bean brought barbecue traditions from their hometown of Bakersfield to Santa Barbara, where they found it to be lacking.
