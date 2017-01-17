Charles Robert Graffy of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016
Pilot Charles Robert Graffy of Santa Barbara took his final flight on Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 92½. A pilot's pilot, he flew for more than 60 years, with over 30,000 hours on more than 100 different aircraft - from Piper Cubs to mach 2 F-14 Tomcats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC