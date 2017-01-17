Charles Robert Graffy of Santa Barbar...

Charles Robert Graffy of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Pilot Charles Robert Graffy of Santa Barbara took his final flight on Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 92½. A pilot's pilot, he flew for more than 60 years, with over 30,000 hours on more than 100 different aircraft - from Piper Cubs to mach 2 F-14 Tomcats.

