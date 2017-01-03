Cassy Brezner New Advocate Supervisor at CASA of Santa Barbara County
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Santa Barbara County has announced Cassy Brezner has joined the CASA staff as an advocate supervisor. Brezner will work alongside CASA's team of advocate supervisors.
