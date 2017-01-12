Casmalia Man Jailed on Child-Pornography, Drug Charges
A 50-year-old Casmalia man was arrested this week on charges of possessing child pornography and illegal drugs, according to the Santa Maria Police Department . Ronald Whitmire was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday after detectives served search and arrest warrants at his residence in Casmalia, police said.
