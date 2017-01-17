Carpinteria Girls Water Polo Shuts Down Santa Paula, 5-3
Carpinteria held Santa Paula scoreless in the fourth period and came away with a 5-3 girls water polo win in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday. Senior Morgan Whitney scored two goals out of the two-meter position to lead the Warriors.
