Carpinteria Chamber Lauds Community Leaders for 2016
The Carpinteria Valley Chamber will be rolling out the red carpet to celebrate the stars of the community at the 59th Annual Community Awards Banquet 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club, 4849 Foothill Road.
