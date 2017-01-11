Book In to Attend Santa Barbara Public Library Community Conversations
Libraries are evolving. While lending books and providing internet access will always be core library services, changes in technology and the way information is shared create challenges and opportunities the Santa Barbara Public Library is prepared to address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
